CAVLOVIC CORINNE M. (DEUTSCHBAUER)
Age 81, of Etna, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Douglas N. Cavlovic; loving mother of Curt B. and Craig N. (Katie) Cavlovic; dear grandmother of Beau, Chelsea, Nathanial, Mitchell, Callahan and Quinn Cavlovic; dear sister of the late Theresa, Francis, and Phillip. No Visitation. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sisters of St. Francis at SOSF.org. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019