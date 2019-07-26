|
|
HEYL CORINNE R.
Age 94, of Mt. Troy on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth Heyl; dear sister of Lois (the late Sam) Bisulca, Norma (the late Steve) Lillion, Robert (Maureen) Heyl and the late Regis (Bertha) Heyl; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Family and Friends will be received 3-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Chapel, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh., PA 15212. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
