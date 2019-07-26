Home

Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Name Church
Troy Hil, PA
View Map
CORINNE R. HEYL Obituary
HEYL CORINNE R.

Age 94, of Mt. Troy on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth Heyl; dear sister of Lois (the late Sam) Bisulca, Norma (the late Steve) Lillion, Robert (Maureen) Heyl and the late Regis (Bertha) Heyl; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Family and Friends will be received 3-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Chapel, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh., PA 15212. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
