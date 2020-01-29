|
BRADLEY CORRINE ANNA
Corrine Anna Bradley, of Groton, CT, our dear mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, at the age of 85. She was born on March 26, 1934, daughter of the late Carmine and Assunta Rocci.
Corrine graduated from Munhall High School (51). She loved art and took classes at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After raising her children, she went back to school and earned a BA in Sociology from University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg (83).
She loved swans and was an avid collector, at one time having more than 300 swans of all sizes and materials. As her children grew, she was involved with Boys Scouts, PTA groups and civic groups. She enjoyed sewing, many kinds of crafts, her cats, spending time with friends, gardening, and playing Scrabble.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carmine Rocci; mother, Assunta Iacobucci Rocci; sister, Josephine Scarpitti; brothers, Salvatore Rocci and Vincent Rocci; husbands, Albert R Kron and Robert F Bradley.
Corrine is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Commentucci (Fred) and Clara Alesius; children, Ruthanne Dudik, Roberta Bugbee, Jennifer Ott (Ernie), Cynthia Hyden (Glenn), A Richard Kron (Karen), Linda Appleman (Jim), Randolph Kron, Christopher Kron; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St Luke Lutheran Church, Gales Ferry, CT, on March 28. http://www.stlukegf.org/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the . https://www.heart.org/
Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, Ammon, Idaho.