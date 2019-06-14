Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 89, of Coraopolis, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 10, 2019 under the loving care of her family. Beloved mother of daughters, Corrine Rita, Betty Sue Burse, and Sheila; and of sons, John H.J., Billy, Jimmy Heinlein and the late Adrian; also survived by nine grandchildren, Melissa Dye, John Anderson, Jason Anderson and Miranda Potts; Reggie Abdul Gilbert, Deleon Joseph, and Chaz Joseph; Shane and Ryan Anderson; and multiple great-grandchildren; one brother, William Elliott; nieces, nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by parents, Willie Elliott and Annie May Nation Elliott as well as sister, Almetta Greer and brother, Raymond Elliott. Born in Jacob's Creek, PA, in February 1930 and having grown up on a farm, Corrine enjoyed flowers, living in the country, and loved butterflies. She enjoyed crocheting and taught her daughters how to crochet. She was extremely devoted to God and will be truly and deeply missed by all who knew her. A Private Memorial service will be held Monday evening, June 17, 2019. Family requests that those so inclined, consider a donation to the in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
