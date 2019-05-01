PRICE CORRINE M. (ROOS)

After 91 years of a happy and fulfilling life. Corrine, of Troy Hill, went home to her maker on Monday, April 29, 2019, while surrounded by her family at her side. Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Al" Price; daughter, Susan; son, Jack; daughter-in-law, Chris; and her parents, Joseph and Anna Roos; along with all her brothers and sisters. Corrine is survived by Elmer "Al" Price, Jr., Tom (Anita) Price and Julie (Chuck) Killcrece. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Mark) Proie, Jason (Danielle) Price, Becky (Sean) Evans, Tracy (Rich Ireland) Price, Emily Killcrece and Zachary Killcrece; and her five great-grandchildren, Logan, Mathieu, Jackson, Carson, Corinne, and Nicholas; along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Chapel, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh., PA 15212. Corrine's family extends a special thanks to Bobbe Jo - R.N. and Sarah - C.N.A., and the entire care team from A.H.N. Hospice. Please visit her family's online guest book at www.hughesthinc.com.