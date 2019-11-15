Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Jefferson Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for CORRINE MEUTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORRINE MEUTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORRINE MEUTE Obituary
MEUTE CORRINE

Age 83, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Mercedes (Reis) Meute; sister of Patricia Meute, the late Richard J. Meute and the late Susan Meute Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Allegheny Valley School for all of the wonderful care shown to Corrine. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the narthex of St. Thomas More Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private by family.  In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the Allegheny Valley School, Capital Development Fund, 1996 Ewings Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CORRINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now