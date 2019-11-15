|
MEUTE CORRINE
Age 83, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Mercedes (Reis) Meute; sister of Patricia Meute, the late Richard J. Meute and the late Susan Meute Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Allegheny Valley School for all of the wonderful care shown to Corrine. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the narthex of St. Thomas More Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private by family. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the Allegheny Valley School, Capital Development Fund, 1996 Ewings Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019