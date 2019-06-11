Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for COSTAS MAKRINOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COSTAS STEPHAN MAKRINOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

COSTAS STEPHAN MAKRINOS Obituary
MAKRINOS COSTAS STEPHAN

Age 97, of Venetia, formerly of Dormont, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with family by his side. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Georgia Makrinos; loving father of Stephan (Beverly) Makrinos, Jim (the late Diane) Makrinos and John (Suzie) Makrinos; grandfather of Jason (Jessica), Christopher, Anthony (Jennifer), Jamie (Sam), Nicole (Roberto), Jessica (Patrick), Jonathan (Laureen), Stephen (Sara), Daniel (Michelle), Julianna (Deon) and Luke; great-grandfather of eight; also surviving are his brother and sister, as well as many nieces and nephews. Costas served in the Greek Army as a Morse Code translator and later was a merchant marine delivering goods to countries like Spain and Cuba. He was owner and operator of Gus' Dairy Store on the North Side for 24 years. He was also a founding and active member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, a longtime volunteer at the loukoumades stand during the annual Food Fair, and a studio wrestling enthusiast. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211) on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., where a Trisagion service will be held at 3 p.m. Additional visitation at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now