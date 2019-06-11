MAKRINOS COSTAS STEPHAN

Age 97, of Venetia, formerly of Dormont, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with family by his side. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Georgia Makrinos; loving father of Stephan (Beverly) Makrinos, Jim (the late Diane) Makrinos and John (Suzie) Makrinos; grandfather of Jason (Jessica), Christopher, Anthony (Jennifer), Jamie (Sam), Nicole (Roberto), Jessica (Patrick), Jonathan (Laureen), Stephen (Sara), Daniel (Michelle), Julianna (Deon) and Luke; great-grandfather of eight; also surviving are his brother and sister, as well as many nieces and nephews. Costas served in the Greek Army as a Morse Code translator and later was a merchant marine delivering goods to countries like Spain and Cuba. He was owner and operator of Gus' Dairy Store on the North Side for 24 years. He was also a founding and active member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, a longtime volunteer at the loukoumades stand during the annual Food Fair, and a studio wrestling enthusiast. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211) on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., where a Trisagion service will be held at 3 p.m. Additional visitation at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.