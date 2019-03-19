Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Carnegie Presbyterian Church
219 Ewing Rd.
Carnegie, PA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Jefferson Memorial Park
CRAIG BONZO

CRAIG BONZO Obituary
BONZO CRAIG

Age 51, of Scott Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years of Beth (Vespaziani) Bonzo; loving father of Matthew Bonzo; loving son of Sara (Stewart) and the late Wilmer Bonzo; loving son-in-law of Viola and the late Tony Vespaziani; beloved brother of Scott R. Bonzo and the late Michelle Bonzo; cherished brother-in-law of Toni Vespaziani. Craig was an assistant Scout Master of Troop #2 in Bridgeville and served on the Advancement Committee. He helped his son Matt become an Eagle Scout and loved all Pittsburgh sports and hardware. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 6-8 p.m., Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563- 2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m. in Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Rd., Carnegie 15106 with Rev. Dr. Colleen Molinaro officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
