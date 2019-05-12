|
MARTIN CRAIG L.
Age 68, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of Maureen (Delahanty) Martin; loving father of Eric Martin and Lauren (Tim) McRoberts; son of the late John and Violet (Goodnight) Martin; brother of David (the late Denise) Martin and the late Denise (Paul) Emery; uncle of Sarah (Bill) Kirin and Brian (Amber) Emery. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 8:15 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019