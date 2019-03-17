|
|
PROVINS CRAIG M.
Age 48, of White Oak, died suddenly, March 13, 2019. Son of Barbara (Regis) Fiore and David (Linda) Provins, he was a welder at USX, Clairton Works. Craig was the Treasurer of F. & A.M. Lodge 526, a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and President of the W.A.C.C. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Marci Provins and Kimberly (Todd) Provins-Stancliff; half-sister, Traci Provins; half-brother Matthew Provins; nephew, P.J. Chonko; aunts, Deborah Yonek, Helen (Larry) Haramia, Jeannie (Ed) Perozich, Cindy Dutry; and uncles, Dale (Lorraine) Provins and William Yonek. Friends will be received at the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, (412-233-5700), 555 5th St., Clairton on SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Clare Church, Clairton, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019