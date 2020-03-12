|
|
WISOTZKI CRAIG THOMPSON
Age 82, died unexpectedly on March 9, 2020, after heart surgery at Shadyside Hospital. He was born in Baltimore, MD, and moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1974 where he built a successful commercial property and casualty insurance business. He was a longstanding member of The Duquesne Club and a member of The Pittsburgh Field Club for over 45 years where he participated in spirited golf competitions individually and in team events; in his later years he continued his golf competitions in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL at the Sawgrass Country Club. Craig was affectionately known by most as "The WIZ" on and off the golf course. He was endeared to his surviving wife, Rosalie; and he was the very proud father of three sons: Stephen, Gordon and Dorsey. He led a rich, blessed, joyful life. Craig was the eldest child and only son of Eleanor and Clark Wisotzki who along with his sister, Eleanor Paige predeceased him. He is survived by two sisters, Ann Chang (Acton, MA) and Lila Bain Wisotzki (Pikesville, MD) and grandchildren, Sam and Maya Wisotzki, Coronado, CA; Jack Stallard, Colston and Kate Wisotzki, (Richmond, VA); Lucas, Noor and Anais Wisotzki, (Virginia Beach, VA); nieces, Katherine Reed Chang, (Somerville, MA); Elizabeth Ann Chang, (Carlisle, MA); and Jee Youn Fickling, (Charleston, SC). Craig will be laid to rest in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland beside his parents at a private ceremony. A Memorial Celebration of his life with friends and family will be held later on March 28, 2020, at the Pittsburgh Field Club, Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020