KLEIN CRISTINA L. (THOMAS)

Age 50, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of David P. Klein for 25 years; loving mother of Archer and Serena Klein, and her faithful chocolate lab, Toby; cherished daughter of Beth Thomas and Benjamin F. (Barbara) Thomas, Jr.; sister to Thomas Nebel, William Nebel, Amy Nebel Hertzog, Randy Thomas, and Bronwyn Thomas; sister-in-law to Kimberly Haas, James Klein, and Noelle Timm; daughter-in-law of June Klein. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Tina was a proud graduate of Penn State University where she earned her bachelor's degree. She worked for nearly 30 years with her father at TRC Industries as the Vice President and General Manager. She was a longtime member of Monroeville United Methodist Church and belonged to the Deborah Circle. In her free time, she loved to go camping, 4-wheeling in her Jeep, and traveling with her husband and children. Family and friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Monroeville United Methodist Church. (Everyone please meet at church.) Memorial contributions may be made to Little Pink Houses of Hope at www.littlepink.org or to Miracles are Pink at www.miraclesarepink.com.

