LIVINGSTON CRYSTAL EILEEN
Age 65, quietly on January the 19th, 2020. A young lady so full of life and full of good works. She is survived by her loving family and friends. Friends may call Friday, January 31, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. There will be a public memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8890 Frankstown Ave. 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020