White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
8890 Frankstown Ave.
Age 65, quietly on January the 19th, 2020. A young lady so full of life and full of good works. She is survived by her loving family and friends. Friends may call Friday, January 31, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. There will be a public memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8890 Frankstown Ave. 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
