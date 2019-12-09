|
BYRNE, C.S.SP. REV. THOMAS J.
Fr. Thomas Byrne, C.S.Sp. of Bethel Park, a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, died peacefully December 5, 2019, at Libermann Hall, Bethel Park, PA. He was 81 years old. Fr. Byrne was born July 14, 1938, in New York City. He professed his vows as a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit on August 22, 1959, at Holy Ghost Novitiate in Ridgefield, CT and was ordained to the Priesthood October 8, 1964, at St. Mary's Seminary, Ferndale in Norwalk, CT. Fr. Byrne was first appointed to Gerard High School, Phoenix, AZ in 1965 for two years and then Notre Dame High School in Riverside, CA until 1970. In succeeding years, he ministered at Immaculate Heart Parish in Lake Charles, LA as well as at Duquesne University as chaplain. In the early 1980s, he worked in San Antonio as part of the formation team and the Oblate School of Theology. In 1985, he moved to Chicago and served in the formation program at the Catholic Theological Union. From 1989-1993, he taught in Houston at St. Mary's Seminary and the University of St. Thomas. He then served as chaplain at the Memorial Herman Hospital from 1993-1995. He was appointed pastor of St. Philip Neri in Houston, TX until 2000, when he became pastor of St. Joseph Church in Conway, AR. In 2007, he went into semi-retirement and was chaplain to the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston until his full retirement in 2012. He came to Libermann Hall in Bethel Park, PA and was Archivist as well as leading weekly Scripture classes at the Spiritan Center until 2017. Fr. Byrne was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sarah Agnes McAward Byrne; and siblings, Patricia, Eileen, Ursula and Donald. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Dallera of Charlotte, NC; nieces, nephews and extended family members. There will be viewing in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel at the Spiritan Center, 6230 Brush Run Road, Bethel Park on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 9-10:45 a.m., with the Funeral Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later time at the Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY. In memory of Fr. Byrne, donations may be made to the Congregation of the Holy Spirit designated for retirement or for the education of future Holy Spirit Fathers and Brothers, 6230 Brush Run Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.