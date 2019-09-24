Home

Curt Wooddell, 63, of North Beaver Township, passed away in his residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on April 30, 1956, Curt was the son of the late David L. And Cecilia Lukowski Wooddell, Sr. He retired as a contractor and formerly worked for Londonbury Homes. Curt is survived by a brother, David L. Wooddell, Jr. of Carbon Hill, Alabama; a sister, Charlotte Wooddell of Pittsburgh; a step-son, James Seekford of Pittsburgh and his former wife, Michelle Shriver of Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
