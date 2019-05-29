|
BAIRD CURTIS G.
Suddenly, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, age 53, of McKees Rocks. Son of Bea Baird (companion, John Buchanan) and the late Donald "Mo" Baird; brother of Nancy Overly and John "Butch" (Tamie) Baird; loving uncle of Tasha and Tabetha Overly; best friend and cousin, Jerry Ellis. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Thursday at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 8th St., Ambridge. Curt was a member of Teamsters 249, Masonic Lodge 725, and a Navy veteran of Desert Storm.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019