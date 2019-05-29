Home

Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
CURTIS G. BAIRD

CURTIS G. BAIRD Obituary
BAIRD CURTIS G.

Suddenly, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, age 53, of McKees Rocks. Son of Bea Baird (companion, John Buchanan) and the late Donald "Mo" Baird; brother of Nancy Overly and John "Butch" (Tamie) Baird; loving uncle of Tasha and Tabetha Overly; best friend and cousin, Jerry Ellis. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Thursday at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 8th St., Ambridge. Curt was a member of Teamsters 249, Masonic Lodge 725, and a Navy veteran of Desert Storm.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
