Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CURTIS MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CURTIS J. MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CURTIS J. MILLER Obituary
MILLER CURTIS J.

Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019. Loving husband to the late Sarah Miller; father of Janet (Lee) Isler and the late Glenn Miller; grandfather of Jordan (Mickey) Szlachta and Neil Isler; great-grandfather of  Maverick; brother of five late sisters and two late brothers; son of the late Court and Christina Miller. He served in the US Army during World War II. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 24th, 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. Donations may be made to the (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now