|
|
MILLER CURTIS J.
Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019. Loving husband to the late Sarah Miller; father of Janet (Lee) Isler and the late Glenn Miller; grandfather of Jordan (Mickey) Szlachta and Neil Isler; great-grandfather of Maverick; brother of five late sisters and two late brothers; son of the late Court and Christina Miller. He served in the US Army during World War II. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 24th, 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. Donations may be made to the (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019