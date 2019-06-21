MILLER CURTIS J.

Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019. Loving husband to the late Sarah Miller; father of Janet (Lee) Isler and the late Glenn Miller; grandfather of Jordan (Mickey) Szlachta and Neil Isler; great-grandfather of Maverick; brother of five late sisters and two late brothers; son of the late Court and Christina Miller. He served in the US Army during World War II. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 24th, 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. Donations may be made to the ( ). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.