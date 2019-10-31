Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Resources
More Obituaries for CURTIS LIVINGSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CURTIS LEE LIVINGSTON Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CURTIS LEE LIVINGSTON Sr. Obituary
LIVINGSTON, SR. CURTIS LEE

Age 83 quietly on October 26, 2019 at his residence, retired porter with the Joseph Horne Company. Beloved husband of Jessie Bell Woods; father of Curtis Lee, Jr., Scott Livingston; brother of Girlie L., II, Shirley Livingston, Dolores Jefferson; grandfather of Jessica; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 1, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221 Funeral ceremony Saturday, November 2, 2019 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CURTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -