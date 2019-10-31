|
LIVINGSTON, SR. CURTIS LEE
Age 83 quietly on October 26, 2019 at his residence, retired porter with the Joseph Horne Company. Beloved husband of Jessie Bell Woods; father of Curtis Lee, Jr., Scott Livingston; brother of Girlie L., II, Shirley Livingston, Dolores Jefferson; grandfather of Jessica; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 1, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221 Funeral ceremony Saturday, November 2, 2019 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
