Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CURTIS SHOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CURTIS W. SHOGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CURTIS W. SHOGAN Obituary
SHOGAN CURTIS W.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 of Swissvale, the Angels came to take Curtis William Shogan to be reunited with brother, James Shogan; mother, Frances Shogan; and father, James Shogan. He was very thankful for all of the love and friendship in his community.  He was generous, kind and liked to show you a great time. He is survived by his siblings, sister, Georgette Shogan; brothers, David Shogan  and his wife, Tracey, Dean Shogan and his wife, Michelle, girlfriend, Michelle Wilson and son, Ron Wilson; niece, Gabrielle Shogan. He will be missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Friends and family received Friday only 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at Word of God Church, 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CURTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now