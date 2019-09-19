|
SHOGAN CURTIS W.
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 of Swissvale, the Angels came to take Curtis William Shogan to be reunited with brother, James Shogan; mother, Frances Shogan; and father, James Shogan. He was very thankful for all of the love and friendship in his community. He was generous, kind and liked to show you a great time. He is survived by his siblings, sister, Georgette Shogan; brothers, David Shogan and his wife, Tracey, Dean Shogan and his wife, Michelle, girlfriend, Michelle Wilson and son, Ron Wilson; niece, Gabrielle Shogan. He will be missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Friends and family received Friday only 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at Word of God Church, 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019