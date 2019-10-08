|
|
EVANS CYNTHIA ANN
Age 60, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John Stuart Evans, Jr; daughter of Jack Caldwell and the late Barbara (Keist) Caldwell; loving mother of Amanda Renee (Vince Palmieri) Kelly, step daughter Karen Evans; sister of David Caldwell, Kathleen Hoover, Laura (Daniel) Walsh, Linda (Jeffrey) Diskin, Patricia Diskin. Grandmother of Paige, Mya, Devin, and Jace. She was retired from the U.S. Government, Housing and Urban Development, loved to travel, going to the beach, and especially to Malawi, Africa. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019