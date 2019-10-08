Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA ANN EVANS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA ANN EVANS Obituary
EVANS CYNTHIA ANN

Age 60, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John Stuart Evans, Jr; daughter of Jack Caldwell and the late Barbara (Keist) Caldwell; loving mother of Amanda Renee (Vince Palmieri) Kelly, step daughter Karen Evans; sister of David Caldwell, Kathleen Hoover, Laura (Daniel) Walsh, Linda (Jeffrey) Diskin, Patricia Diskin. Grandmother of Paige, Mya, Devin, and Jace. She was retired from the U.S. Government, Housing and Urban Development, loved to travel, going to the beach, and especially to Malawi, Africa. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now