BELVENY CYNTHIA
Cindy Belveny died October 24, 2019 with her family by her side in her Pittsburgh home. Cindy worked at Verizon for 22 years and was recently retired. She loved, above all things, being with her family, most especially the grandchildren who were the center of her world. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dan Stephenson; her loving sons and spouses, Danny, Nicole, Eddie and Lucy; granddaughters Isabella, Sofia, Stephanie and Jasmine; sisters Barbara Pendred, Karen Barto and brother Michael Pefferman. At Cindy's request, a celebration of her life will be held as a private family gathering. As her granddaughter, Jasmine, age 8, so eloquently prayed in the days before Grammy's passing: God, I hope Grammy have a nice trip to heaven. I hope her spirit not hit any spaceship. If she hit one, please send her a car, same car the super heroes have, so she can go to heaven safely. Safe and peaceful travels to a dearly loved wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother. We love you. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019