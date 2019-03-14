Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
a Blessing Service will be held at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA
Of Shaler, formerly of Monroeville, age 63, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born the daughter of the late Michael Girman and Eleanor H. Boura; cherished step-daughter of the late Kenneth Boura; loving sister of Michael Girman and Laura Girman; step-sister of Sharon Hudson and Craig Boura; blessed cousin of Kathleen Pupich. Cindy has a passion for needlepoint, sewing and dancing to various themes of music. She loved spending time taking in nature and spending time gardening. Cindy always loved visiting the church festivals throughout the valley. She always cherished the time spent with her family around the holidays. Friends welcome Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/ MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday (time later). Cindy will be laid to rest at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
