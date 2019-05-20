|
BATES CYNTHIA DENISE
Age 61, quietly on May 15, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of Eugene Bates; mother of William (Dawn) Diamond, Bryan Bates, Adreonna Bates; sister of Ernest, Jr., Carlos, Donald, Ronald Diamond, Alphonse (Gwen) Ford, Deborah Williams, Pamela Bingham, Denall Jacobs, Sandra Thomas, Ernestine Longmire; six grand; and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive guests Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Love Fellowship Church, 232 Church St. Turtlecreek 15145. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday May 22, 2019, 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Funeral Home inquiries, 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019