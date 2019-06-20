|
CISSICK CYNTHIA E.
Age 68, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Lawrence Cissick; loving mother of Christine (Shawn) Gray, Jessica (Robert) Rees, and April Cissick; proud nunny of Adalei and Mason Rees and Gage Gray. Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019