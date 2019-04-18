Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
(304) 737-3251
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA ELAINE SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CYNTHIA ELAINE SMITH Obituary
SMITH CYNTHIA ELAINE

Age 64, of Delaware passed away April 16, 2019 at home. January 10, 1955, she was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Guile and Jane McNeill Smith. She was a retired registered nurse. She is survived by her two brothers, William V. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth of Columbus, OH and their children, Andrew D. Smith and his wife, Becky of Eagan, MN, and additional family and friends also survive. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements by REASNER FUNERAL HOME, 1515 Charles St., Wellsburg, WV. Online condolences can be made to ReasnerofWellsburg.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now