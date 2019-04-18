SMITH CYNTHIA ELAINE

Age 64, of Delaware passed away April 16, 2019 at home. January 10, 1955, she was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Guile and Jane McNeill Smith. She was a retired registered nurse. She is survived by her two brothers, William V. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth of Columbus, OH and their children, Andrew D. Smith and his wife, Becky of Eagan, MN, and additional family and friends also survive. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements by REASNER FUNERAL HOME, 1515 Charles St., Wellsburg, WV. Online condolences can be made to ReasnerofWellsburg.com