FLATZ CYNTHIA "CINCI" (ANDERSON)
Age 90, of Upper St. Clair, Peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Paul "Sam" of 55 years. She is survived by her sons, John and Daniel (Marlene); grandchildren, Sam and Olivia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alida Anderson. Cynthia graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1953. A devoted mother, she was an avid gardener, lover of cats and was very active in the church choir. She was also member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Blessing Service at the funeral home, Monday at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Bethel Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services, https://www.hdscenter.org, or Kane Hospital – Scott Twp. Please add or view Tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020