CYNTHIA J. IORIO

CYNTHIA J. IORIO Obituary
IORIO CYNTHIA J.

Of Bethel Park, on Friday, May 10, 2019, age 37; beloved husband of Justin J. Iorio; loving mother of Sophia M. Iorio, daughter of Samuel and Judy (Cooper) Vieceli; grandaughter of Jane Cooper; niece of Mark and Debbie Cooper and Cindy and Chuck Shirley; cousin of Lizzy Shirley. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Private interment.www.davidhenneyfuneralhome

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
