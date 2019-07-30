|
|
MITCHELL CYNTHIA J. (FORSYTHE)
Of Ross Twp., peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald L. Mitchell; loving mother of Christine A. Palmer (Ned), Ronald J. Mitchell (Heather), and Kimberly L. Hogan (Michael); proud grandmother of Vivian, Natalie, Brianna, Caden, Elizabeth, and Alexandra. Services and interment private. Cindy was the owner of Trend Hair Fashions in Bellevue for over 40 years. She was devoted to spending time with her family, traveling to the beach, and was an avid SpongeBob SquarePants fan. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019