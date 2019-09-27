|
|
HOLLINGER CYNTHIA L.
Peacefully, on September 25, 2019, Cynthia L. Hollinger, 57, of Pittsburgh, beloved wife of 40 years to Raymond E. Hollinger, Jr.; also survived by her loving children, Raymond James (Anderia) Hollinger of Seattle, Kristina Lyn Hollinger of Arkansas and Michael Ryan (Samantha) Hollinger of Pgh; daughter of Patricia and the late Jack Stenger; sister of Susan Meissner, Debora Morbitto, Lillian Lubiw, Ralph Harper and Ronald Harper; sister-in-law of Debra (Mark) Studeny; grandmother of Urijah, Courtney, Marley and Amaya Hollinger; her precious dog, Snoop. Cynthia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and had a love of fishing. Friends received Sunday, 1-3 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019