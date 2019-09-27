Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA HOLLINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA L. HOLLINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA L. HOLLINGER Obituary
HOLLINGER CYNTHIA L.

Peacefully, on September 25, 2019, Cynthia L. Hollinger, 57, of Pittsburgh, beloved wife of 40 years to Raymond E. Hollinger, Jr.; also survived by her loving children, Raymond James (Anderia) Hollinger of Seattle, Kristina Lyn Hollinger of Arkansas and Michael Ryan (Samantha) Hollinger of Pgh; daughter of Patricia and the late Jack Stenger; sister of Susan Meissner, Debora Morbitto, Lillian Lubiw, Ralph Harper and Ronald Harper; sister-in-law of Debra (Mark) Studeny; grandmother of Urijah, Courtney, Marley and Amaya Hollinger; her precious dog, Snoop. Cynthia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and had a love of fishing. Friends received Sunday, 1-3 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m.  www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now