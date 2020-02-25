|
HUTCHINSON CYNTHIA L. (SAMUEL)
Age 62, of Spring Garden, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Leonard and Patricia Samuel; beloved wife of the late Richard Hutchinson; dear sister of Val Kapetanovich, Cheryl Keverline, Tammy Nickel, and Lori Walton; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Bill Lundy. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church - Troy Hill. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020