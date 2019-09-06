Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
CYNTHIA L. (KASAN) RIES

RIES CYNTHIA L. (KASAN)

Age 49, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Brookline, on September 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Patty (Trost) Kasan; loving wife of Shawn T.; cherished mother of Nicole P.; dear sister of John and Kevin Kasan; adoring aunt to Jared Kasan and Alia Bowers; a special daughter-in-law to Thomas and Judith Ries; treasured friend of many. Visitation Saturday from noon until the 4 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226; 412-343-1506 of Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
