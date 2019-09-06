|
RIES CYNTHIA L. (KASAN)
Age 49, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Brookline, on September 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Patty (Trost) Kasan; loving wife of Shawn T.; cherished mother of Nicole P.; dear sister of John and Kevin Kasan; adoring aunt to Jared Kasan and Alia Bowers; a special daughter-in-law to Thomas and Judith Ries; treasured friend of many. Visitation Saturday from noon until the 4 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226; 412-343-1506 of Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019