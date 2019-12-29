Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
CYNTHIA LOUISE (DRISCOLL) ORIENT

CYNTHIA LOUISE (DRISCOLL) ORIENT Obituary
ORIENT CYNTHIA LOUISE (DRISCOLL)

Age 62, of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul J. Loving mother of Bryan and Brendan (fiancee' Annie) Orient. Dear sister of Hiram (Maureen) Driscoll, Judith (late husband Tom) Mittelhauser and Dennis (Patricia) Driscoll. Also, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Anne (McMullen) Driscoll. Always putting others first, Cindy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend.  She was an avid caregiver, dedicating much of her time to her family and the elderly at Asbury Heights. She was a lover of the outdoors, and could often be found either tending her gardens, bike riding or exploring National Parks. Cindy will be greatly missed by her large network of friends and family. Visitation will be Sunday, 6-8 p.m. and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Catholic Church Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. If desired. Memorial donations to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
