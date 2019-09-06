Home

CYNTHIA LYNN (SNYDER) VALERINO

CYNTHIA LYNN (SNYDER) VALERINO Obituary
VALERINO CYNTHIA LYNN (SNYDER)

Age 64, of Gainesville, FL, (formerly of Penn Hills, PA), beloved mother, grandmother, and companion, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, at Haven E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. She was born September 6, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Dewitt Snyder and Myrtle Kruger (Snyder). Cindy is survived by beloved companion, Ronald Kulesa; son, Richard (Brandi) Schofield of Plum, PA; and daughter, Kimberly (Justin) Petri of Monroeville, PA; her four granddaughters, Santina Schofield, Alyssa Schofield, Kayla Valerino and Nicolette Petri. Cindy was very compassionate and loved her kitties and being outdoors with Mother Nature. She had a beautiful heart. She will be missed by many.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
