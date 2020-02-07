Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Emsworth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA MASCARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA MARIE MASCARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA MARIE MASCARA Obituary
MASCARA CYNTHIA MARIE

Age 63, of Glenfield, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday evening February 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of Janet L. and the late Joseph R. Mascara, Sr.; dear sister of Joe Mascara, Jr., and the late Jerry Mascara; longtime companion of Sam McGee; also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. Cynthia co-authored three books on Nursing and Informatics. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. At the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church in Emsworth, PA. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -