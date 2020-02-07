|
|
MASCARA CYNTHIA MARIE
Age 63, of Glenfield, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday evening February 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of Janet L. and the late Joseph R. Mascara, Sr.; dear sister of Joe Mascara, Jr., and the late Jerry Mascara; longtime companion of Sam McGee; also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. Cynthia co-authored three books on Nursing and Informatics. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. At the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church in Emsworth, PA. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020