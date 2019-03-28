Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA CERRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA PAGE JACKSON CERRONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CYNTHIA PAGE JACKSON CERRONE Obituary
CERRONE CYNTHIA PAGE JACKSON

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, of Pittsburgh; beloved wife of Frank N. Cerrone; mother of Lisa Jennie Propst and Monica Denise Jackson; one brother; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; also survived by a father-in-law Dominick Cerrone; a former husband and friend Reverend Peter M. Jackson. Visitation with the family Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 22 Sampsonia Street, NS where a Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment Highwood Cemetary. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now