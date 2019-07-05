KUTCHER CYNTHIA PATRICIA (WOJCIAK)

October 29, 1956 - June 27, 2019. Age 62, of Valrico, Florida, formerly of Robinson Township, passed away after a valiant and courageous 17-month battle with cancer, at her home on June 27, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1956, to the late Dr. Raymond J. Wojciak and Mathilda C. Wojciak, at Kirksville (MO) Osteopathic Hospital in the presence of her father's classmates. Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Paul; sisters, Sandra (Dan) Wisehart and Judith (Keith) Thornton; aunts, Theresa Wojciak and Antoinette (Guy) Gizzi; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and great friend, Sherry Way. A graduate of Montour High School and West Virginia University, Cindy was a former "Golden Girl" (Steelers' last cheerleaders in 1972), and was an avid Steelers fan. She was a Paralegal with extraordinary organization skills. Cindy was truly a "good hearted" person who always gave of herself, as demonstrated by her willingness to forego her career to serve as caregiver for her parents and her late aunt, Rita Wojciak. She exemplified fundamental "old school" Christian values and principles rooted in her faith that are consistently shunned by today's popular culture. Cindy's gentle smile, sweetness and radiant demeanor will be missed, but her effervescent grace, class, and selfless love for her family and all whose path she crossed shall survive as her legacy. Friends and family will be received at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Kennedy Twp. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Her remains will be buried at St. Stanislaus Cemetery immediately thereafter. Donations in Cindy's name may be made to her favorite charity, Special Olympics, online at www.specialolympics.org, or by mail to 1133 19th St. N.W., 12th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036-3604. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.