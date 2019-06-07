SMITH CYNTHIA "CYNDI"

Of Cranberry Township, PA was called to heaven after a long illness on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Smith and loving mother to Matthew and Luke. She was a strong advocate for her children and had a passion for decorating, gardening, listening to music and reading. Cyndi was a loving and giving person who always tried to take care of everyone's needs. She enjoyed watching football games and being with family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Clifford and Lynette Drymon; her brother, Clifford Drymon, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Roberson of Apollo Beach, FL. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity Catholic Church, 705 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Arrangements provided by SERENITY MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, Riverview, FL.