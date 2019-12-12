|
GREEN D'SANI XAVIER
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, D'Sani Xavier Green, 17, of West Mifflin, PA. Son of Michele L. Green; brother of NasJalah Green; grandson of Frank and Sarah Turpin. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 7 to 8 p.m. on December 12, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Ave., Duquesne, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019