Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for D'SANI GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D'SANI XAVIER GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D'SANI XAVIER GREEN Obituary
GREEN D'SANI XAVIER

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, D'Sani Xavier Green, 17, of West Mifflin, PA. Son of Michele L. Green; brother of NasJalah Green; grandson of Frank and Sarah Turpin. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 7 to 8 p.m. on December 12, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Ave., Duquesne, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of D'SANI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now