TENDICK DAGNY "BETTY" (SOLVEIG)

Age 95, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Betty was born in Pasadena, California to Agnes and Oscar Brandin. She had five brothers and one sister and has nieces and nephews in California, Las Vegas and Atlanta. Betty married the love of her life, Floyd on November 2, 1942. Together over the next sixty-eight years they created a beautiful and loving family. Betty loved traveling with her husband and family to Hawaii, China, Norway and Sweden. Her world-class cooking and mean bloody marys will be sorely missed. Betty was a lifetime member of All Saints Church and Reconciliation Anglican Church, Rosedale. She was an eight year resident of Seneca Hills Village and considered the unofficial mayor. Her heart overflowed with love, kindness and generosity towards family and friends. She was thought of as everyone's angel on earth. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd W. Tendick; and is the loving mother of Elizabeth (Mansel) Parks, Carole (Jerry) Gagliano, Christine (Dennis) Troiano and Mark (Patty) Tendick; grandmother of Bill and John Parks, Lisa Santucci, Dina Tominello, Jennifer Troiano, Erica Hoover, Mark and Michael Tendick; great-grandmother of Bradley and Kathryn Parks, Leah Bragg, Miya, Anthony and Alexa Tominello, Sabrina, Ava and Natalie Hoover and Athena and Oscar Tendick; and great-great-grandmother of Troy and Evalina Bragg. Friends received from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday at Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, and in Betty's honor, buy someone an ice-cream cone.