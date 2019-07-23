BUTTS DAISY R. (BINNING)

Age 97, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilkinsburg and Turtle Creek, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late James E. Butts; daughter of the late Margaret (Ramsay) Binning; loving mother of Margaret M. (husband, Roy) Jobe and James G. (wife, Pat) Butts; adored grandmother of Suzanne (husband, Michael) Brown, James R. (wife, Christina) Jobe, Craig, Tara, and Shane (wife, Courtney) Butts; "Grannie" to Benjamin and Addison Jobe and Henry and Arthur Butts; sister of Barbara (the late husband, John) Schwartz. Preceded in death by siblings, William (late wife, Jean) Binning and Elizabeth (the late husband, Ernest) Karlar; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Daisy was a retired longtime employee of the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Turtle Creek and Monroeville. She was a former member of the Ross Ave. Methodist Church in Wilkinsburg and a current member of the First Baptist Church of Monroeville. Daisy will always be remembered for her cooking and baking; especially her homemade fudge which she always gave away to others. Friends will be received Thursday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of 445 Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be Friday 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Pesci and Rev. Rudy Mayak officiating. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Sheep Inc. Health Care Center, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146. A special thanks to Tarra, Mindy and the entire Bridges Hospice Team; family members, Sandra Jean, Diane, and Denise, and best friend, Julie for their love, support, and care. www.jobefuneralhome.com.