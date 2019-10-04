Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Parish
6470 Library Road
South Park, PA
1957 - 2019
DALE A. ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD DALE A.

Age 61, of Bethel Park, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol (Chergi) Arnold; devoted father of Jim (Kelsey Nicolette) Arnold, Dale Arnold, Jr., Joshua (Emily) Ray and Alyssa Arnold; adored Pupi of Benjamin and Ella Ray and Carter Mariani; loving brother of Robert (Elizabeth) Arnold, Kathleen (the late Ben) Karwowski, and Arlene Tegtmeir; as well as beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernice Arnold. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm & 6 to 8 at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Parish, 6470 Library Road, South Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
