Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Dale was the Director of Education and a teacher at the PA Barber School in the Northside of Pittsburgh. He also owned and operated DeRiggi's Hair Studio in Allison Park for many years. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary DeSantis DeRiggi, whom he married on February 1, 1964; his children, Michael J. DeRiggi and his loving companion, Cyndi, of Cranberry Twp., Deborah DeRiggi of East McKeesport, Christine Pappaterra and her husband, Keith J., of Economy Boro., and Dale A. "Guido" DeRiggi, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Economy Boro.; his brothers, Michael A. DeRiggi and his wife, Nancy, of Manor, PA, and David DeRiggi and his wife, Albina, of Cranberry Twp.; his ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Susan DeRiggi. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Rev. John P. Gallagher, officiating.