Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
2535 Rochester Rd.
Cranberry Twp., PA
More Obituaries for DALE DeRIGGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE A. DeRIGGI


1942 - 2019
DALE A. DeRIGGI Obituary
DeRIGGI DALE A.

Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Dale was the Director of Education and a teacher at the PA Barber School in the Northside of Pittsburgh. He also owned and operated DeRiggi's Hair Studio in Allison Park for many years. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary DeSantis DeRiggi, whom he married on February 1, 1964; his children, Michael J. DeRiggi and his loving companion, Cyndi, of Cranberry Twp., Deborah DeRiggi of East McKeesport, Christine Pappaterra and her husband, Keith J., of Economy Boro., and Dale A. "Guido" DeRiggi, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Economy Boro.; his brothers, Michael A. DeRiggi and his wife, Nancy, of Manor, PA, and David DeRiggi and his wife, Albina, of Cranberry Twp.; his ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Susan DeRiggi. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Rev. John P. Gallagher, officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
