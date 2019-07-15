|
SCHWEMM DALE CHRISTIAN
Age 81, of Stanley, NC passed away on July 8, 2019. Born on November 29, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Ora Pauline Thorpe Schwemm. Dale served proudly in the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; children, Ron (Julie), Tami, Laura (Charley) and Doug (Tracy); 17 grand and great-grandchildren and two sisters. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. THE GOOD SAMARITAN FUNERAL HOME OF DENVER, NC., is serving the Schwemm Family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019