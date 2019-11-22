|
DIETZ DALE
Age 63, of Mt. Oliver / Carrick, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side, on November 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Lester and Loretta (Schreiber); cherished father of Marie; dear brother of Cleet and Brian; loving companion and best friend to Patty Ernst; adoring Pop Pop to Isabella "Izzy"; treasured friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 11a.m. until the 3 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019