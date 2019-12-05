Home

More Obituaries for DALE PUCKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE EDWARD PUCKEY Jr.

DALE EDWARD PUCKEY Jr. Obituary
PUCKEY, JR. DALE EDWARD

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dale Puckey, Jr., of South Park on December 1, at the age of 64 years.  Following a fierce battle with cancer, Dale passed while peacefully surrounded by his family. Dale was a pipe fitter, member of the United Steel Workers Local 2227 and a Master Plumber.  He will always be in the hearts and memories of his wife of 25 years, Shelley; children, Justin (Terri) Puckey, Bryan (Tara) Puckey and Sean Puckey; grandchildren, Jacob, Kayla, Alexa, Dylan, Taylor and Brooklyn; sister, Valerie DeBellis; as well as an extensive circle of relatives and friends. Dale was predeceased by his loving parents, Dale and Diana. A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Road; Pgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church; 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Friends will meet at the church for Mass on Thursday.  In memory of Dale, please donate blood or blood products to assist others in their fight against lymphoma and other blood cancers. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
