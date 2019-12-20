|
OFFNER DALE FRANCIS
Age 67, of Raccoon Twp., formerly of McKees Rocks, passed to eternal life on December 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 24, 1952 in McKees Rocks, PA, the son of Raymond and Mary Letta (Brown) Offner. A graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1969. A veteran on the Marine Corps, during the Vietnam era. Dale was employed as a Brakeman/Car Inspector for both the P&LE and Union Railroads. He was a dedicated, hard working employee of 42 years, and with his incredible sense of humor, was known by his colleagues as the "Best One Liner" on the railroad. Dale enjoyed coaching his sons sports teams, playing softball for the Hose Club, was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, who enjoyed traveling, car shows, yard work, gardening, doing home improvements and seeing his favorite local band Hewlett/Anderson. A jack of all trades, Dale had a skilled and patient hand, and enjoyed passing his knowledge on to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kathy (Brosi); his children, Eric (Cherise) Offner of Shaler, Jeff (Nicole) Offner of Ingram, Kristian Menegon of New Cumberland, WV and David (Beth) Hradecky of Hopewell. Beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Trinity, Brooke, Troy, Braden, Cameron, Alaina, Brielle, Stevie Rose and Madelyn. Siblings, Ray (Linda) Offner of Bethel Park, Lorraine Offner of Moon Twp., Eileen (Billy) Britsch of Cresent Twp. and numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews; his birthday buddy, Stacy, and his beloved cat of 19 years, Holly. Friends and family will be received at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136 on Saturday, December 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 and Sunday, December 22, from 2-4 and 6-8. A Catholic Mass will take place on Monday, December 23 at 9:30 at (St. Mary's) St. John of God Parish, 1011 Church Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to .
