RUMMEL DALE G.
Age 68, of Glenshaw, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Haberman) Rummel; loving father of Katherine (Michael) Libbon, Emily Heller, and Adam (Kelly) Rummel; proud Pap Pap of Julia, Anna, Michael, Jr., Kaelyn, Avery, Lydia, Jacob, Nicholas, and Andrew; dear brother of Donna Witter, Eric Rummel, Mark Rummel, and the late Cheryl Ackerman. In Dale's 30 years as a Wilkinsburg Police Officer, he served many roles including K-9 Officer and Chief. He was also a member of FOP Lodge 91. He was past Cub Master of Cub Scout pack 157 in Glenshaw and was a 1972 Penn State graduate and will always be their biggest fan. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shaler North Hills Library.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019