RUMMEL DALE G.

Age 68, of Glenshaw, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Haberman) Rummel; loving father of Katherine (Michael) Libbon, Emily Heller, and Adam (Kelly) Rummel; proud Pap Pap of Julia, Anna, Michael, Jr., Kaelyn, Avery, Lydia, Jacob, Nicholas, and Andrew; dear brother of Donna Witter, Eric Rummel, Mark Rummel, and the late Cheryl Ackerman. In Dale's 30 years as a Wilkinsburg Police Officer, he served many roles including K-9 Officer and Chief. He was also a member of FOP Lodge 91. He was past Cub Master of Cub Scout pack 157 in Glenshaw and was a 1972 Penn State graduate and will always be their biggest fan. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shaler North Hills Library.