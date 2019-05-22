Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
DALE GAMBLE

DALE GAMBLE Obituary
GAMBLE DALE

Age 55, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home. He was born on February 17, 1964, in Ohio Valley Hospital, the son of Huck and Brenda Josey Gamble of Oakdale, PA. Mr. Gamble was a truck driver and a member at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. He enjoyed skydiving, fishing, camping, and his dog, Buddy. Alongside his parents, Dale is survived by his fiancée, Deanna Damico (Anthony Diamico); sisters, Cindi Gamble of McKees Rocks, Pam Gamble of South Fayette Twp. and Lynnie Kopice of Oakdale; many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and a celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA, (724) 926-2800. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue or the Humane Society. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
