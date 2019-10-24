Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE HEBERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE HEBERLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALE HEBERLING Obituary
HEBERLING DALE

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Dale went home to be with Jesus. Dale had a lifelong love affair with his surviving wife, Lorraine whom he said "she was the best thing that ever happened to me". Loving father of Tracey (Kevin) Kist and Lori (Dave) Saldutte. Dale cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Paul Heberling; his late brothers, William and Junior; and sister, Mary Jane. Dale was a member of Praise Assembly Church and had a Great Love for the Lord and his Church family Dale had a passion for fishing, sweets and a Harley. Dale was a man of few words although they were words of wisdom and humor. Friends received on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Should friends desire contributions, please support our veterans at www.hopeforthewarriors.org/about/make-a-donation/ 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now