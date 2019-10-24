|
HEBERLING DALE
On Tuesday, October 22nd, Dale went home to be with Jesus. Dale had a lifelong love affair with his surviving wife, Lorraine whom he said "she was the best thing that ever happened to me". Loving father of Tracey (Kevin) Kist and Lori (Dave) Saldutte. Dale cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Paul Heberling; his late brothers, William and Junior; and sister, Mary Jane. Dale was a member of Praise Assembly Church and had a Great Love for the Lord and his Church family Dale had a passion for fishing, sweets and a Harley. Dale was a man of few words although they were words of wisdom and humor. Friends received on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Should friends desire contributions, please support our veterans at www.hopeforthewarriors.org/about/make-a-donation/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019