CLAERBAUT DALE I.

Received into the arms of Jesus on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 74. Dale was a pastor and an avid writer; he loved his family, sports, and the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lois; two sons, Craig Claerbaut (Dawn), Brian Claerbaut (Julie); three daughters, Kim Douma, Renee D'Ippolito (Daren), Sharon Dreskler (Matthew); and 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by their son, Mark Claerbaut; and grandson, Luke Dreskler. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m./6-8 p.m., on Thursday, February 21st at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 22nd at Covenant Fellowship RPC, 1300 Swissvale Ave., Pgh., PA 15221. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH; In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Reformed Presbyterian Home, http://rphome.org.